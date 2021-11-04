Northern Trust Corp Has $29.07 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,273,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $29,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

