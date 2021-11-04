Northern Trust Corp Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,072,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $31,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941,379 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046,329 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 23,198.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

