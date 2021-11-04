Northern Trust Corp Purchases 10,406 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $30,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

