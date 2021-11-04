Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,092 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $29,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $1,812,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Popular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $83.16 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

