Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Armstrong World Industries worth $30,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 24.2% during the second quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.