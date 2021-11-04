Northland Securities Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $112.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.23.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

