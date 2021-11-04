Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $91,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

