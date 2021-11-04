NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Griffin Securities

Griffin Securities restated their hold rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.45.

NOV stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 155.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 16.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 543,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

