Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.12 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.940-$1.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $12.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 368,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.