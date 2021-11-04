Nutrien (TSE:NTR) PT Set at C$80.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.43.

TSE NTR opened at C$84.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$49.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.15. The stock has a market cap of C$48.24 billion and a PE ratio of 40.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.34.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 7.5799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 86.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

