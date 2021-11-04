Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 302,925 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,925 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

PEB opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

