Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 14,385 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $30,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medifast during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Medifast by 1,264.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MED opened at $214.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.89 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

