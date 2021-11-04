Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Encompass Health worth $32,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,675 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

