Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.97 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of HealthEquity worth $29,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $20,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after buying an additional 301,030 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,603,000 after buying an additional 293,149 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 43.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 234,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 360.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after buying an additional 199,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,099 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HQY stock opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6,939.00, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

