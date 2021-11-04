Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 155,696 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 155,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

