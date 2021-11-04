Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655,429 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Howmet Aerospace worth $30,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $30.43 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

