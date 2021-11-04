Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,829 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $29,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

