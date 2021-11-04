Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 364,907 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 938,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,907 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $31,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

