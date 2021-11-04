Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 787,708 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,622,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $30,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

