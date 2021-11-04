Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of JCO opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.