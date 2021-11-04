Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.
Shares of JCO opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.
About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.
See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.