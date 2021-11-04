Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 235,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $11.97.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.