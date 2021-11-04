Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NIM opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

