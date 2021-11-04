Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NXQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 22,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXQ. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.