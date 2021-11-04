Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $2,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,544,983.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 763,008 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,730. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 21.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 558.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 22,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

