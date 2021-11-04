Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heska by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heska by 10.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Heska stock opened at $205.07 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,079.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

