Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.
Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by 73.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.
Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.74.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
