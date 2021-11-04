Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by 73.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.74.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.