Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in JFrog were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 109.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in JFrog by 74.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

FROG stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

