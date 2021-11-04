Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $265,000 Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

