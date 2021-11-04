Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $273,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 235,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 111,241 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after buying an additional 183,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

NWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $307,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

