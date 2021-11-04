Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 69.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 337,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 96,175 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.