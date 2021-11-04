Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.44.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

