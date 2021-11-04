Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Holdings in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Esports Entertainment Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

