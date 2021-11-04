Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $230,000 Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACK. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 345.2% in the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 946.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 1,511,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 90.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,044,800 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter worth about $22,693,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $12,079,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,146. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE:PACK opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -454.19 and a beta of 1.17. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. Ranpak’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

