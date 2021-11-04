Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $618.40 million and $65.89 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00233529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

