Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 6.8%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares were up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 2,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 987,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
