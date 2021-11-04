Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 6.8%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares were up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 2,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 987,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 57.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 59.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

