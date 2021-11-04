OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 69,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.98% of OceanFirst Financial worth $62,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

