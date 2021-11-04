Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $254.25. The stock had a trading volume of 786,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

