Omni (OMNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $261.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $261.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00006215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00327799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,284 coins and its circulating supply is 562,968 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.