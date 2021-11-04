ON Semiconductor Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of ON stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

