ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $70.00 at Bank of America

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ON. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

NASDAQ ON opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

