One Stop Systems (OSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $102.46 million, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,776 shares of company stock worth $785,774 over the last 90 days. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of One Stop Systems worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

