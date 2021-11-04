OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.05

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 15954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.25.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 120,864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 305,538 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

