ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.330-$3.330 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.33 EPS.
Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.
ONEOK Company Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.
