Only1 (LIKE) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Only1 has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Only1 has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00234128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00098086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

