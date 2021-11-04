OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 1,671.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 208,486 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 71.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares in the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

