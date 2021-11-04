Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Open Text stock traded up C$0.47 on Friday, reaching C$63.27. 287,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.53. The firm has a market cap of C$17.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44. Open Text has a 1-year low of C$50.85 and a 1-year high of C$69.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,120,402.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,190,604.39. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 124,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.40, for a total value of C$9,005,071.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,242 shares in the company, valued at C$73,143,541.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,401 shares of company stock worth $22,376,732.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

