Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,698 shares of company stock worth $200,937. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207,905 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

