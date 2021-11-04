Oppenheimer Weighs in on Barnes Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8,673.6% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 535,855 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,398,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,338,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 140,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

