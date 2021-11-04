Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.83.
Opsens Company Profile
See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.