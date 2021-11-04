Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.83.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

