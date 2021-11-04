Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Down to $27.93

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $24.05. Option Care Health shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 12,554 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 284,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

